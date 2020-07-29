1/1
Hayven Makenzi Porter
2002 - 2020
Hayven Makenzi Porter
PEORIA - Hayven Makenzi Porter, 18, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
She was born on April 23, 2002, in Peoria, a daughter of Marcus Mize-Porter and Suzanne N. Jason.
Hayven's celebration of life gathering will be private at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hayven Porter Memorial Drama Fund, care of Peoria High School.
To view her full obituary and to leave an online condolence for Hayven's family, please visit www.davison-fulton.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
