Hayven Makenzi Porter
PEORIA - Hayven Makenzi Porter, 18, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
She was born on April 23, 2002, in Peoria, a daughter of Marcus Mize-Porter and Suzanne N. Jason.
Hayven's celebration of life gathering will be private at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hayven Porter Memorial Drama Fund, care of Peoria High School.
