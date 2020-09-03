Hazel B. Hastings
CHILLICOTHE - Hazel Bernice Heimeyer Hastings, age 95, of Chillicothe, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Heritage Health Care in Chillicothe, IL.
Hazel was born on January 15, 1925 in Lexington, MO to Charles F. and Rosanna (Hughes) Heimeyer. She married Charles R. Hastings on September 25, 1942 in Poplar Bluff, MO and they enjoyed 59 loving years together. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; her sons, Ronnie and Douglas Hastings; her daughter, Barbara Anne Barr; her son-in-law, Danny Barr; and her two sisters.
Surviving are daughters-in-law, Rita Hastings of Knoxville, TN and Gayle Hastings of San Pablo, California; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and cousin by the dozens!
Hazel was a loving wife, mom, gramma and friend, always planning reunions and parties to bring loved ones together. She was a member of the Home Extension Association where she enjoyed crafting and giggling with her friends. She also loved flowers and nature, including watching birds in her yard.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2pm at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Speer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heritage Health Care in Chillicothe, IL. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com