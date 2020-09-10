1/1
Hazel Brown
1927 - 2020
PEORIA - Hazel Brown passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the age of 93. Born in Peoria on August 3, 1927 to Edward and Bertha Barrett Garmer, Hazel was a lifelong resident of Alta. Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd Brown; infant son, Wayne; half-brother, Edward; and step-sons, Les, and Ron. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Bill), and Janice (Rick); grandson, Joe (Heather); brother, Ron (Pat); step-sons, Floyd (Ruth Ann) Jr., and Tom (Cherie); step-daughter, Arlene; and great-granddaughter, Eliza. Hazel was a graduate of Dunlap High School, a dedicated member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, and was formerly employed at Shamrock Plastic Co. for 17 years. She was an avid gardener, kept busy with sewing projects, and was known for her garage sales. Graveside services will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10AM with Rev. Bob Jordan officiating. Memorials may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church, or Unity Point Hospice. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Unity Point Hospice, and Hazel's caregivers for the care shown to her. Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
