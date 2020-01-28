|
Hazel J. White
PEORIA - Mrs. Hazel Jean White, 88, of Peoria passed at her residence on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 10:45 a.m.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Simons Mortuary, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Leah Grayer will officiate. Hazel will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
