Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
Hazel J. White


1931 - 2020
Hazel J. White Obituary
Hazel J. White
PEORIA - Mrs. Hazel Jean White, 88, of Peoria passed at her residence on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 10:45 a.m.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Simons Mortuary, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Leah Grayer will officiate. Hazel will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
