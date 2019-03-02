|
Hazel M. Fritz
DUNLAP - Hazel Marie Fritz, 90, of Chillicothe, formerly of Dunlap and Wyoming, passed away at 9:52 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Evergreen Senior Living in Chillicothe.
Hazel was born on February 27, 1929, in Peoria, the daughter of Forrest and Irene Wilson Potter. She married H. Lee Fritz on August 10, 1947, in Princeville. He preceded her in death on January 25, 2017.
Surviving are two sons, Larry (Linda) Fritz of Princeville and Steve (Terry) Fritz of Wyoming; one daughter, Dorita (Don) Down of Wyoming; seven grandchildren, Ron Fritz of Princeville, Shelly (Brent) Allen of Princeville, Jim (Steph) Fritz of Wyoming, Penny (Jake) Ellington of Chillicothe, Bobby Down of Wyoming, Trisha (Danny) Berchtold of Wyoming and Dustin (Janelle) Down of Wyoming; 12 great-grandchildren, Katelynn Allen, Alexis, Alivia and Alayna Fritz, Morgan and Emily Ellington, Addy Down, Daniel, Jake and Kelsey Berchtold and Connor and Carter Down; and three brothers, Floyd (Mary Jo) Potter of Princeville, Everette Potter of Mossville and Marvin (Margery) Potter of Newton, IA.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Byron, David and Russell Potter; sister, Fern Ralph; sisters-in-law, Ona Menold, Nancy Potter and Ila Kuntz; and brothers-in-law, Don Kuntz, and Jake Menold.
Hazel attended Flamingo Beauty College and was a beautician for many years, working from her home. She worked for Ace Hardware in Dunlap and Little Friends daycare in Alta and taught Sunday school at the United Methodist Church in Dunlap and Stark Congregational Church in Stark. Hazel was an election judge all of her adult life and was a former member of the Peoria County Home Extension, active member of the Peoria County Farm Bureau–Prime timers, former officer in the Dunlap High School Alumni Assoc., Corn Check Off, AFBF committee, chairman and vice chairman of District 8 Womens committee representative and an FS award recipient. She was active during the 1980s and 1990s with the state legislature and taught Ag in the Classroom at various schools, including Stark County, where her great grandchildren attended.
Hazel's funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. The Rev. Matthew Noffke will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Wyoming Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Friends of Stark County 4-H or First Congregational UCC in Wyoming.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019