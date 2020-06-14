Hazel Maurine Gutierrez
PEORIA - Hazel Maurine Gutierrez, 95, was born on August 29, 1924, in Riddle Hill, IL, and married Frank Gutierrez of Dixon, IL, on May 1, 1943. Maurine passed away peacefully at 3:51 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home in Peoria, while in hospice care of her daughter, Chery Lamie.
Surviving are one sister, Esther (Bill) Gaa of Peoria; four daughters, Ms. Judith K. Gutierrez of Peoria, IL, Chery L. (Gayle) Lamie of Peoria, IL, Olivia M. (John) Tallarico of Scottsdale, AZ, and Dessel J. (Robert) Dixon of Gilbert, AZ; and one son, Alex R. Gutierrez of Peoria, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Gutierrez Sr; and two sons, Vincent Gutierrez of Creve Coeur, IL, and Frank Gutierrez Jr. of Peoria, IL. Maurine has 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren.
Maurine was employed by International Paper "I.P." (formerly Murison Label) of Pioneer Park in the 1970s, where she was well respected as a hard-working team player. Maurine expressed her artistic flair in many ways, such as her culinary skills, drawing and imagination. Maurine was very active in the I.P. Girls Club, where she illustrated her talents in designing the cookbook cover and naming the company newsletter, Label Cable.
Raised in a large family, the eldest daughter in a family of nine children during the great depression era, Maurine learned early on the value of a strong work ethic. Maurine was a loving homemaker whose strong faith and compassion for others instilled these qualities in her own family.
As a young girl, Maurine developed her love of music, while singing with her siblings and the church choir. Mom's passion for music would last throughout her life.
Over 50 years of marriage, Frank and Maurine enjoyed raising their family with sports, coaching and commitment to hard work.
Maurine and her husband enjoyed many years of dancing and playing table tennis and both shared in the qualities they wanted their children to inherit. Maurine's family enjoyed hearing about her life experiences through her special knack of storytelling, which brought her stories to life!
Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Graveside services will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria. Pastor Greg Fitch of Galesburg, IL, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Peoria Rescue Mission or American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.