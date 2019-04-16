Home

Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
7:45 PM
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church
Peoria, IL
WASHINGTON - Hazel E. Pappas, 82, of Washington, IL, passed away at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on February 4, 1937, in LaFollette, TN, the daughter of Raymond and Leora Sweatt Brantley. She married John G. Pappas in Peoria in 1963. He preceded in her in death on January 26, 2018.
Also preceding her in death were her son, Ralph Duane Miller, in 2017; one brother; and one sister.
Surviving are one brother, David Brantley of Coco Beach, FL; and one sister, Jewel McNelley of Knoxville, TN. Also surviving are three step-daughters, Joanne Pappas of Waskom, TX, and Debra Ballau and Marlene Pappas, both of Peoria, IL; along with several nieces and nephews.
Hazel was a member of the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Peoria, where services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, April, 18, 2019. The Rev. Dr. Ciprian Sas will preside. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., with Trisagion Prayers at 7:45 p.m., all at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church.
To share memories and condolences, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019
