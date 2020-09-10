Hazel Zimmerman
MORTON - Hazel Marie Newman Wease Zimmerman, passed away on September 9, 2020 at age 87 at Morton Memory Care.
She was born November 17, 1932, a daughter of Lennie Scranton Newman and Benjamin Lloyd Newman in Pittsfield, IL. Her 3 siblings, Mary Newman Johnson, Benjamin Newman and Virgil Flint are all deceased. She married Bill Wease and then Bob Zimmerman of Peoria, who have also passed away.
Hazel raised a niece, Vickie Johnson Alsene of Ottawa, IL, who had 3 children, Elizabeth Alsene Thrush of Ottawa, Karen Alsene Bryant of Pleasant Prairie, WI, and Andrew Alsene of Ottawa, IL. Hazel considered these her grandchildren and they called her grandma. There are now 8 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kyle, and Evan Thrush, Bailey and Parker Bryant, and Ivy, Dominc, and Dax Alsene.
She worked at Hiram Walker Distillery until its closing in 1981.
Hazel's joy was always her dogs and she constantly had a Boston terrier by her side. The original in her childhood was Wimpy, followed by another Wimpy and last was Buster.
Hazel was taken care of in her last years by her good neighbors, Trish and Jeff Jones and their family. She will be missed by her good friend Patty Marr, but most of her close friends are already waiting for her in Heaven.
A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Griggsville Cemetery in Griggsville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PCAPS, Peoria County Animal Protection Services, 2600 NE Perry Ave, Peoria, IL 61603.
