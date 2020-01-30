|
|
Heather Anne Nelson
PEORIA - Heather Anne Nelson, 46, of Peoria, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 8:17 p.m. at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. She was born on July 3, 1973, a daughter of John Michael and Martha Jane (Gray) Nelson.
Heather is survived by her parents of Okawville, IL; her boyfriend, Bill Lilly of Peoria Heights; sister, Susan Rachel (Ryan) Gatewood of Wentzville, MO; brother, Jeff (Tisha) Nelson of Crisman, IL; three nieces, Emma, Laura, and Angelina Nelson; three nephews, Tyler, Evan, and Grant Gatewood; and many friends everywhere.
Heather worked as a paralegal for Stephens Fiddes McGill & Associates, P.C. in Peoria. She also was a co-owner and operator of Neat as a Pin, LLC. Heather annually organized the OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois NICU Small Wonders Miracle Walk, which she was a board member of for three years. She was of the Christian faith and was active in mission work in South Dakota and Bulgaria.
Heather's funeral service will be private. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Burial will take place in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Laramie Street Baptist Church in Peoria. Pastor Bill Williams will officiate.
Memorials may be made to OSF HealthCare Foundation NICU Small Wonders or Family House 1339 E. Nebraska Ave. Peoria, IL 61603. Online condolences may be made to Heather's family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020