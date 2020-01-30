Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:30 PM
Laramie Street Baptist Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Anne Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heather Anne Nelson Obituary
Heather Anne Nelson
PEORIA - Heather Anne Nelson, 46, of Peoria, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 8:17 p.m. at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. She was born on July 3, 1973, a daughter of John Michael and Martha Jane (Gray) Nelson.
Heather is survived by her parents of Okawville, IL; her boyfriend, Bill Lilly of Peoria Heights; sister, Susan Rachel (Ryan) Gatewood of Wentzville, MO; brother, Jeff (Tisha) Nelson of Crisman, IL; three nieces, Emma, Laura, and Angelina Nelson; three nephews, Tyler, Evan, and Grant Gatewood; and many friends everywhere.
Heather worked as a paralegal for Stephens Fiddes McGill & Associates, P.C. in Peoria. She also was a co-owner and operator of Neat as a Pin, LLC. Heather annually organized the OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois NICU Small Wonders Miracle Walk, which she was a board member of for three years. She was of the Christian faith and was active in mission work in South Dakota and Bulgaria.
Heather's funeral service will be private. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Burial will take place in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Laramie Street Baptist Church in Peoria. Pastor Bill Williams will officiate.
Memorials may be made to OSF HealthCare Foundation NICU Small Wonders or Family House 1339 E. Nebraska Ave. Peoria, IL 61603. Online condolences may be made to Heather's family at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -