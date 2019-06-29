|
Heinz "Henry" Paul Neuhaus
KICKAPOO - Heinz "Henry" Paul Neuhaus, age 77, of Kickapoo, Illinois, was called to rest Friday morning, June 28, 2019, surrounded by his family, at his beloved home.
He was born on January 13, 1942, in Münster, Germany, to the late Paul F. Neuhaus and Adele Terfort Neuhaus and was the eldest son to their seven children, Margot Masi of Italy, and Barbel Bönte, Peter Neuhaus M.D., Gottfried Neuhaus and Agnes Heiden, all of Germany.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Mechtild – Sister Ruth of Sumatra Indonesia.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Ann Neuhaus (nee Schmitz); along with four children, Julie Neuhaus of Pensacola, Florida, Paul (Dorie) Neuhaus of Manchester, Maine, Michael (Deanna) Neuhaus of LaSalle, Illinois, and Ashley (Russell) Stamann of Kickapoo, Illinois; six grandchildren, Mark, Kristin, Nickolaus, Matthew, Jaxon and Jett; and one great-grandchild, Hunter.
He immigrated to the United States in 1961, after graduating at the top of his class as a pastry chef in search of new opportunities. He resided in the Peoria area, where he met and later married his wife, Mary Ann, on December 28, 1963. He worked as a journeyman painter for his father-in-law, August H. Schmitz, before beginning Neuhaus Painting and Decorating, where he worked for 30-plus years. After retirement, he was able to return to his true passion of baking, bringing joy to many with the food he made. He introduced soccer to the Kickapoo community through his affiliation with the Peoria Parochial Soccer League by establishing the St. Mary's Soccer Program in the 1970s. He was also active in the Peoria Youth Soccer League as a coach for many years. He served as a past Grand Knight of the Bishop Rosati Council, a Fourth Degree Knight for the Knights of Columbus of Council 206, and a former member of the German American Society, where he cooked alongside his dear friend, Ray Barsch. He belonged to St. Mary's Parish of Kickapoo and was an active member of the Men's Club for several years. He had a variety of interests, such as soccer, the St. Louis Cardinals, old Western films, classical music and his Wednesday euchre games with Bernie, Dave and Fred. His family and their children were the light of his life.
Services will be Saturday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Kickapoo, with a celebration of life to follow at the parish hall.
A special thank you to the UnityPoint Hospice team for their loving care and support during his final days. Memorial donations may be made to the Whitney's Walk for Life or the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 29 to July 1, 2019