Helen "Geri" Abele

Helen "Geri" Abele Obituary
Helen "Geri" Abele
PEORIA - Helen "Geri" Abele, age 71, of Peoria passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 8:55 a.m. at her residence.
She was born April 15, 1947 in Peoria to Everett and Ethel (Bush) Earley. She married Raymond Abele on Oct. 2, 1965 in Peoria. He survives along with two daughters: Melissa (Michael) Sawadski of Mt Prospect, IL, Sara (Patrick) Murzyn of Bartlett, IL, and five grandchildren: Hannah and Avery Murzyn, Jillian, Andrew and Ryan Sawadski.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Geri was Office Manager and Legal Secretary for Harry Williams and Associates for over 20 years retiring in 2013. She was a former Girl Scout leader and Monroe Grade School board member. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Center on Rt. 91 in Peoria.
You may view Geri's obituary online at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
