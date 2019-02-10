|
Helen Arnett
LEWISTOWN - Helen Arnett of Lewistown passed peacefully at 9 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, in her home.
Born April 24, 1923, to Thurman Grady and Ruby Overton Courtney, she married Leo Arnett of Lewistown on May 9, 1949, in Petersburg, Virginia. Leo preceded her in death on May 21, 2013.
Two brothers, Donald and Lyle; and one grandson also preceded her in death.
Surviving are two sons, Roger Arnett of Lewistown and Charles Arnett of Peoria; seven grandchildren, Heather Arnett, Meagan Arnett, Ryne Arnett, Michael Arnett, Ashley Thurm, Kathryn Arnett and Zachary Arnett; and 4 great-grandchildren, Todd Leveque, Gabriel Johnson, Melody Thurm and Hadley Arnett.
Helen served as a bookkeeper, legal secretary and, for 20 years, a library clerk for Lewistown Community High School. Throughout her life, she was a diligent and supporting homemaker and farm wife, assisting her husband, Leo, and sons, Roger and Chuck, with their farm duties and life challenges.
She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lewistown, serving several terms on the session, some as clerk, Sunday School teacher, Dorcas Circle and choir member. Helen served as President of the 201 Club. She enjoyed belonging to the Tuesday Card Club with many community members, playing Bridge and Pitch.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown. Celebration of life services will be on Friday, February 15, at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Lewistown, with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will follow at Oak Hill cemetery. Services will be conducted by Pastor Penny Frame of First Presbyterian Church in Lewistown.
Memorials may be made to the First United Presbyterian Lewistown or the .
To view Helen's life tribute video or to send condolences, visit henrylange.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019