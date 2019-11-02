|
Helen Brown
ROANOKE - Helen E. Brown, 86, of Roanoke passed away at 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
She was born on July 22, 1933, in Roanoke, IL, to Charles and Elizabeth (Fischer) Farney. She married Donald L. Brown on November 28, 1954, in Roanoke, IL. He passed away on December 10, 2011, in Roanoke.
Surviving are five daughters, Laurel (Mike) Santi of Columbia, MO, Susan Rocke of Eureka, Marsha (Tom) Durand of Roanoke, Karen (Gordon) Presley of Carlock and Diane (Kim) Steffen of Hampshire, IL; one son, Daniel (Beth) Brown of Wheaton, IL; 21 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Helen was always giving to her family, community and church. She loved volunteering her time at the Apostolic Christian Home in Roanoke and also at the church where she was active in the World Relief quilting over the years. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed gardening, quilting and crocheting.
Helen was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019