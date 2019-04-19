|
|
Helen Cox
CREVE COEUR - Helen Lucille Cox, 86, of Creve Coeur passed away at 1:33 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Washington.
Born September 18, 1932, in Roanoke to George Albert and Effie Mae (Thewlis) Huschen, she married John Wesley Cox on August 25, 1951, in East Peoria. He died on December 15, 2011, in Creve Coeur.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, two brothers and one sister.
Surviving are one son, John "Jack" Wayne (Sharon) Cox of Morton; three grandchildren, Melissa (Tim) Stauffer of Mackinaw, Joshua (Sarah) Wayne Cox of Gridley and Nicholas James Cox of Morton; and three great-grandchildren, Payton and Emily Stauffer, both of Mackinaw, and Jarrod Cox of Gridley.
She was a member of Creve Coeur Southern Baptist Church.
Helen had worked for Cox Carpet Cleaning in Creve Coeur since 1982, until her retirement in 2011. Prior to this, she had worked for Holiday Inn in East Peoria in the Housekeeping department.
She enjoyed travel and dancing on Saturday nights. She was devoted to her work, but most important in her life was her family.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Chaplain Trevor Bartlomucci will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614; or Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61664.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019