Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
(309) 694-3322
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Cox


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Cox Obituary
Helen Cox
CREVE COEUR - Helen Lucille Cox, 86, of Creve Coeur passed away at 1:33 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Washington.
Born September 18, 1932, in Roanoke to George Albert and Effie Mae (Thewlis) Huschen, she married John Wesley Cox on August 25, 1951, in East Peoria. He died on December 15, 2011, in Creve Coeur.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, two brothers and one sister.
Surviving are one son, John "Jack" Wayne (Sharon) Cox of Morton; three grandchildren, Melissa (Tim) Stauffer of Mackinaw, Joshua (Sarah) Wayne Cox of Gridley and Nicholas James Cox of Morton; and three great-grandchildren, Payton and Emily Stauffer, both of Mackinaw, and Jarrod Cox of Gridley.
She was a member of Creve Coeur Southern Baptist Church.
Helen had worked for Cox Carpet Cleaning in Creve Coeur since 1982, until her retirement in 2011. Prior to this, she had worked for Holiday Inn in East Peoria in the Housekeeping department.
She enjoyed travel and dancing on Saturday nights. She was devoted to her work, but most important in her life was her family.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Chaplain Trevor Bartlomucci will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614; or Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61664.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now