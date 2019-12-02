Home

Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
Helen E. Everly


1917 - 2019
Helen E. Everly Obituary
Helen E. Everly
PEORIA - Helen E. Everly, age 102, of Peoria passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Bickford Assisted Living in Peoria.
She was born on May 18, 1917, In Mossville, IL, to Ernest and Laura (Brownell) Hendryx. She married Drexel Everly on November 22, 1953. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2004.
Helen is survived by her nieces, Nancy (Charlie) Elwyn of Peoria and Sherri Shane of Kickapoo; nephew, Dale (Diana) Hendryx of Peoria; and niece, Linda Jackson.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Ralph "Dale" and Kenneth "Dutch."
Helen loved dancing and spending time with family and friends.
Helen was the oldest member of Mossville United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, December 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. Visitation and funeral will be held at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home, 2408 W. Willow Knolls Drive, Peoria. Charlie Elwyn will officiate. Interment will be in Parkview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made to Helen's family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
