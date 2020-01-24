Home

Helen Elaine Bill


1927 - 2020
Helen Elaine Bill Obituary
Helen Elaine Bill
WASHINGTON - Helen Elaine Bill, 92, of Washington passed away Saturday, Jan.18, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
She was born Feb. 7, 1927 in Decatur to William and Marzella Schmidt Wychoff. She married Roland F. Bill February 12, 1949 in Chicago; he preceded her in death April 29, 2009. Her grandson, Shane Taylor; parents and brother, Richard Wychoff also preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Richard (Brigitte) Bill, Sharon Taylor; grandson, Chris (Whitney) Taylor; great-grandson, Michael W. Taylor; step-grandchildren, Eric, Trevor and two step-great-grandchildren.
Per her wish, cremation has been accorded and no services will be held. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
