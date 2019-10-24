|
|
Helen Fleming
MORTON – Helen D. Fleming, 91, of Morton passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Washington Reflections Memory Care in Washington.
Helen was born October 29, 1927, to Emil and Louise (Koehler) Metzger in Dunlap, Ill. She married Paul Fleming on July 6, 1947, in Sparland, Ill. He preceded her in death on December 15, 2013. Helen was also preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Long and Frieda Tendering.
Surviving are one daughter, Paulette (Phil) Holler of Surprise, Ariz.; two sons, Steve Fleming of Whittier, Calif., and Ken Fleming (Linda Spencer) of Gresham, Ore.; four granddaughters, Jillian (Kevin) Van Prooyen of Kenosha, Wis., Renee Holler (Chris Yttri) of Ridgeway, Wis., Rebecca (Paul) Miller of Albertville, Minn., and Valerie Fleming of Mesa, Ariz.; four great-grandsons, Thomas Van Prooyen, Samuel Van Prooyen, Henry Miller and Maxwell Miller, two great-granddaughters, Charlotte Miller and Olivia Miller; and one sister, Virginia (Charles) Bent of Columbus, Ohio.
Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed greatly by all who loved her. She enjoyed time spent in her rose garden and was proud of her 25 years with her East Peoria Home Extension Chapter.
Helen attended Grace Church in Morton.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon Monday, October 28, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Tim Bertsche officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will be in American Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter, St. Jude, or .
