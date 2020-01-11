|
Helen "Virginia" Gelling
BRIMFIELD - Helen "Virginia" Gelling, formerly of Brimfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in Weston, Wisconsin, at the age of 93.
She was born on September 17, 1926, in West Ely, Missouri, to Philip and Katherine (Frankenbaugh) Kenkel and grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. She married Ray Gelling on June 14, 1947, while he was still in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in St. Louis. Later, they lived and raised three boys in Brimfield, Illinois.
Virginia worked as a secretary at the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research (formerly known as the Northern Regional Laboratory) in Peoria, Illinois. Upon retirement, she and Ray moved to Sun City West, Arizona, where they lived for 25 years. In 2005, they moved to Wausau, Wisconsin, to be closer to family. Virginia enjoyed Sunday dinners with family and loved to read.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray (2014); and brother, Vernon.
Virginia is survived by sons, Joe (Bridgit) of Mosinee, WI, and John (Carmelita) of San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico; step-son, Ray Gene Jr. (Linda) of Dayton, Tennessee; and grandchildren, Chance (Andrea), Paige and Andrew.
A funeral and interment for her and Ray will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC.
Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020