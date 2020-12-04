Helen Geltmaker
PEORIA – Helen T. Geltmaker, 92 of Peoria, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Born in a log cabin near Germantown, IL on December 15, 1927 to Peter and Theresa (Theobald) Rohman; she married Jack Geltmaker on October 28, 1946 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on July 1, 1999.
Also preceding in death were her brothers, Willard, Robert and James and sisters, Rosemary Adami and Mildred Ruder.
Helen loved her family and surviving are her children, John Geltmaker of Macomb, IL, Paula (Jerry) Callear of Peoria and Michelle (Marty) Robbins of Peoria; grandchildren, Molly, Abbey, Jennifer, John, Jana, Nicolas, Luke, and Zachary; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Brooklyn, Alex, Abbey, Tommy, Andy, Ellie, Max, Sam, Payton, Jett, Josie, Teddy, Owen, and Makenzie; and great-great -grandchildren, Kain and Kaiya.
She loved her Lord and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Peoria.
Helen loved cooking and baking for her family, especially for holidays.
She was an amazing porcelain china painter for over 50 years, and was very proud of having one of her pieces chosen to be displayed at the World China Show.
She was a member of the Illinois Valley China Art Guild and the Peoria Divas Chapter of the Red Hat Society.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Her family will honor her with a private inurnment ceremony at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Metamora with Father Paul Joseph officiating.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or through Mass intentions at a Catholic parish of your choosing.