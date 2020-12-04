1/1
Helen Geltmaker
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Geltmaker
PEORIA – Helen T. Geltmaker, 92 of Peoria, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Born in a log cabin near Germantown, IL on December 15, 1927 to Peter and Theresa (Theobald) Rohman; she married Jack Geltmaker on October 28, 1946 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on July 1, 1999.
Also preceding in death were her brothers, Willard, Robert and James and sisters, Rosemary Adami and Mildred Ruder.
Helen loved her family and surviving are her children, John Geltmaker of Macomb, IL, Paula (Jerry) Callear of Peoria and Michelle (Marty) Robbins of Peoria; grandchildren, Molly, Abbey, Jennifer, John, Jana, Nicolas, Luke, and Zachary; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Brooklyn, Alex, Abbey, Tommy, Andy, Ellie, Max, Sam, Payton, Jett, Josie, Teddy, Owen, and Makenzie; and great-great -grandchildren, Kain and Kaiya.
She loved her Lord and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Peoria.
Helen loved cooking and baking for her family, especially for holidays.
She was an amazing porcelain china painter for over 50 years, and was very proud of having one of her pieces chosen to be displayed at the World China Show.
She was a member of the Illinois Valley China Art Guild and the Peoria Divas Chapter of the Red Hat Society.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Her family will honor her with a private inurnment ceremony at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Metamora with Father Paul Joseph officiating.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or through Mass intentions at a Catholic parish of your choosing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved