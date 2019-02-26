|
Helen Hatton Cross
METAMORA - Helen Hatton Cross, 83, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at her residence.
The youngest daughter of Walter P. and Marge (Foster) Hatton, she was born on December 6, 1935, in Canton, IL. She married Robert E. Cross on September 15, 1953, in Havana, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are four children, Lisbeth, retired, (Tom) Lewis of Panama City Beach, FL, John, Endowed Chair at University of Louisville Law School, (Marilyn) Cross of Louisville, KY, Scott, Revenue Department Consultant for State of Illinois, (Laura Hamann) Cross of New Berlin, WI, and Stephen, Vice-President of Great West Life, (Jeanne) Cross of Jefferson, SD; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings Mary Ann Thomas, Susan Hatton, John Hatton and Richard Hatton.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Helen was well educated and could beat most anyone at Jeopardy. She loved all things British and was a lover of fine arts and classical music. Helen was a proud mother to her four children.
Private services are being held. Cremation rites will be accorded following her service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325; Central Illinois Chapter, 4234 North Knoxville Avenue, Suite B, Peoria, IL 61614; WCBU Peoria Public Radio, 1501 West Bradley Avenue, Peoria, IL 61606; or WTVP Channel 47 Peoria Public TV, 101 State Street, Peoria, IL 61602.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019