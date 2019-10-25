Home

Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
(309) 923-3651
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Apostolic Christian Cemetery
Cissna Park, IL
View Map
Helen Hoffmann


1925 - 2019
Helen Hoffmann Obituary
Helen Hoffmann
ROANOKE – Helen L. Hoffmann, 94, formerly of Bloomington and Hoopeston, IL, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus at 7:50 p.m. on October 23, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke where she was a resident.
She was born on March 29, 1925 in Tremont, IL to John and Louise Miller Baurer. She married Harry A. Hoffmann on April 9, 1950 in Princeville, IL. He passed away on October 14, 1996.
Surviving are three daughters, Brenda (Dave) Kaeb of Bloomington; Bonnie (Dennis) Kaufmann of Normal; Barb (Mark) Gerber of Bluffton, IN; two sisters-in-law, Joy Baurer and Carol Baurer both of Princeville; one brother-in-law, Noah Herrmann of Peoria; 11 grandchildren, Chad (Kristy)Kaeb, Clint (Jami) Kaeb, Chelby (Jeff) Sauder, Christa (Tim) Wiegand, Clark (Jessica) Kaeb, Andy (Marie) Kaufmann, Matt (Rebekah) Kaufmann, Bekah (Aaron) Plattner, Seth (Jodi) Gerber, Sarah (Klint) Fiechter, Leah (Ross) Feller, and 42 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, John, Arthur, Edwin, and Willis; two sisters, Evelyn Herrmann and Dorothy Walder; two infant siblings, Harold and Verla; and two great grandsons.
Faith and family came first with Helen. She lived her life for the Lord and shared her love for Christ with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many students through the years while she was a Sunday school teacher. She was a 4-H leader for many years, but most of all, Helen enjoyed anytime she could spend with her family and always enjoyed the visits from her grandchildren.
She was a member of the Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday October 29, 2019. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday and from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesday prior to the services both at the Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church. Grave side burial services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Cissna Park, IL.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke for loving care provided to their mother during her time at the home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
