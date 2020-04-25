|
Helen "Ann" Jungck
PEORIA - Helen Marie "Ann" Jungck passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Peoria, at the age of 94, surrounded by her "Dear Ones."
Helen was born to Vernon Anundson and Selma (Thompson) Anundson of Volga, SD, on May 8, 1925.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gerald "Jerry" Jungck; and her children, Eric (Sandy) of Sag Harbor, NY, and Julie Rogy (Mike Clark), of Peoria, IL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Hannah and Caroline Jungck of Sag Harbor, NY, Brittany (Charlie) Walker of Solvang, CA, and Bethany Rogy (Kody Kanaga) of Metamora, IL; and her great-grandson, Kage Kanaga, also of Metamora.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Earl Anundson.
Helen graduated from high school in Lansing, Iowa. She trained in nursing and graduated from the Milwaukee Hospital School of Nursing, earning her R.N. Subsequently and at various times, she attended Marquette University, Luther College, Southern Methodist University and the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, MN. Ann was a practicing pediatric nurse, obtaining the position of Head Nurse of the Pediatrics Department in Dallas, Texas. After her marriage to Jerry on January 29, 1959, Ann continued her nursing career in the pediatric departments in Milwaukee Hospital in Binghamton, NY, and at Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL. She retired from nursing in 1989.
Above and beyond her cherished duties as a loving wife and mother, Ann was continually involved with church and social activities. As a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church since 1981, she spent numerous hours volunteering with the Mt. Calvary Women's Group and attending Bible Study. She was a member of the Bradley Women's club and the Peoria Women's Club. Ann was an avid reader; she particularly enjoyed reading biographies and autobiographies.
Most precious of all to Ann was time spent with her husband, Jerry, and sharing the love of Our Savior with her children and grandchildren.
A Christian service of burial is being held privately, officiated by Pastor Barry Long of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Peoria, IL, or Bradley University, Department of Mathematics.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020