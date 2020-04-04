|
|
Helen L. (Chapman) Phipps
PEORIA - Helen L. (Chapman) Phipps, 89, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Helen was born on February 19, 1931, in Peoria to the late William and Leuna Chapman.
Surviving are her children with her first husband, Bill Coffman: Judith (Robert) Young of Pekin, IL, Bud Coffman of Peoria, Suzie (Harry) Benson of Peoria, Janie (Phil) Chamberlain of Peoria, Steve (Phyllis) Coffman of Peoria, Janet (Jerry) Lewis of St. Charles, MO, and Barbara Smith of Washington, IL; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Wanda Hamby, Jane Reeves, Bill Chapman and Bob Chapman.
On October 5, 1973, Helen married the love of her life, James Phipps. He survives. James had four children, Anthony, Scott, Jamie and Carrie.
Helen was a member of Bradley Epworth Church. She worked as a dental assistant for many years and worked in her best friend's hair salon. Helen's passion was her family, cooking music and dancing. She loved to play drums with her husband's band, "The Walt James Quartet." She will be missed by many, whose hearts she touched and those who called her their second "Mom."
We love you so much and miss you already.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to Bradley Epworth Church, 1316 W. Columbia Terrace, Peoria, IL 61606.
Online condolences to Helen's family may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020