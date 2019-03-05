|
|
Helen L. Taylor
MORTON - Helen L. Taylor, 94, of Morton, IL, formerly of Argenta, IL, passed away at 7:25 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Brandon Wood Retirement in Morton, IL.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Bridge Church Fellowship (formerly Argenta United Methodist Church) in Argenta, IL, with Pastor Bob Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Friends Creek Cemetery in Argenta, IL. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at the church.
Calvert Funeral Home in Argenta, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Bridge Church Fellowship in Argenta, IL, or the Friends Creek Library.
Helen was born on October 16, 1924, in Atlanta, IL, the daughter of Bernard F. and Erma M. (Copes) Twomey Sr. She married Ward W. Taylor on September 14, 1946, in Atlanta, IL. He passed away on March 29, 1995.
Survivors include her children, Charles W. (Mary) Taylor of Peoria, IL, James A. (Carol) Taylor of Largo, FL, and Julie (Fred L.) Braid of Indialantic, FL; 9 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; 1 daughter, Mary Kathleen Taylor; granddaughter, Natalie Stephens Taylor; 1 sister; and 1 brother.
Helen retired from Federal Kemper Insurance Co. She was a member of the Argenta United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary in Atlanta, IL, Lincoln DAR, Prairie River Historians and Prairie Homemakers in Argenta, IL, and served on the Board of the Friends Creek Library in Argenta, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019