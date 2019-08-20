|
|
Helen Louise Dageforde
EAST PEORIA - Helen Louise "Louise" Dageforde, 99, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in East Peoria, Illinois.
Louise was born on April 12, 1920, in Lincoln, Illinois, to the late Ernest C. and Minnie E. Dageforde. She was also preceded in death most recently by her cousin, J. Robert "Bob" Dageforde of Peoria. She is survived by his children, Thomas A. Dageforde and Anne D. Bartolo; and extended family in Nebraska.
We will miss her gentleness and sweet smile.
Burial was with her parents in Lincoln, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in East Peoria.
Wright & Salmon Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019