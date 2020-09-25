Helen Louise King
CREVE COEUR ~ Helen Louise King, 82, of Creve Coeur, passed away at 5:26 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria surrounded by her husband and children.
Born December 25, 1937 in Harrisburg, IL to Thomas and Ruby J. (Lockett) Harrison, she married the love of her life, Clarence King on April 6, 1957 in Ledford, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Deborah Schoedel, two sons, Mark (Becky) King and Clark King; ten grandchildren, Joshua, Adam, Daniel, Jennifer, Shelby, Candice, Corey, Carey, Paul, and Stephanie; many great-grandchildren; one brother, Leonard (Blanche) Harrison; one sister, Marilyn (Alvin) Barger; and her beloved Beagle, Bitsy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Thomas Jr., Cletus, and Glenn Harrison; and four sisters,Caroline Long, Shirley Hyche, Joyce Kelcher, and Eulala Turner.
Helen was a beautician for over 30 years.
Helen loved the Lord, her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her orneriness, kindness and warm smile. Helen added so much beauty to the world with her many talents. She enjoyed cooking (made the best chicken and noodles), baking (Red Velvet cake for birthdays), crafting and sewing. She would make scrapbooks, quilts, and wall hangings for family and friends. She also loved gardening and picking berries.
There will be a celebration of life gathering at a later date.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
Memorial contributions may be made to Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 2201 East Washington Street, East Peoria, IL 61611 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
