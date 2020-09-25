1/1
Helen Louise King
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Louise King
CREVE COEUR ~ Helen Louise King, 82, of Creve Coeur, passed away at 5:26 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria surrounded by her husband and children.
Born December 25, 1937 in Harrisburg, IL to Thomas and Ruby J. (Lockett) Harrison, she married the love of her life, Clarence King on April 6, 1957 in Ledford, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Deborah Schoedel, two sons, Mark (Becky) King and Clark King; ten grandchildren, Joshua, Adam, Daniel, Jennifer, Shelby, Candice, Corey, Carey, Paul, and Stephanie; many great-grandchildren; one brother, Leonard (Blanche) Harrison; one sister, Marilyn (Alvin) Barger; and her beloved Beagle, Bitsy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Thomas Jr., Cletus, and Glenn Harrison; and four sisters,Caroline Long, Shirley Hyche, Joyce Kelcher, and Eulala Turner.
Helen was a beautician for over 30 years.
Helen loved the Lord, her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her orneriness, kindness and warm smile. Helen added so much beauty to the world with her many talents. She enjoyed cooking (made the best chicken and noodles), baking (Red Velvet cake for birthdays), crafting and sewing. She would make scrapbooks, quilts, and wall hangings for family and friends. She also loved gardening and picking berries.
There will be a celebration of life gathering at a later date.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
Memorial contributions may be made to Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 2201 East Washington Street, East Peoria, IL 61611 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
3096943322
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved