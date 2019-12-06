|
Helen M. Best
WYOMING - Helen Margaret (Grebner) Best, 82, of Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Helen was born January 29, 1937 in Woodford County, the daughter of Edmund and Anna (Nauman) Grebner. She married Wayne E. Best on October 9, 1965, in Metamora. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2015.
Surviving are one daughter, Constance (James) Andrews of Chillicothe; and one son, Kurtis (Christine) Best of Wyoming; four grandchildren, Jimmy and Lily Andrews, and Jacob and Lauren Best; three sisters, Lucille Grebner of Peoria, Barbara Abel of Metamora, and Rosie (Larry) Christ of Lowpoint; four brothers, Marty (Freida) Grebner of Metamora, Jim (Karen) Grebner of Romeoville, Bill (Mary Jo) Grebner of Metamora, and Ralph Grebner of E. Peoria; one sister-in-law, Gaylene Grebner of Pekin; and many nieces and nephews. She is also preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Harlan Grebner.
Helen was a member of the Wyoming American Legion Post #91 Women's Auxiliary, the Stark County Farm Bureau Prime Timers, and St. Dominic Catholic Church, where she was active in the Altar & Rosary Society. She was a member of the former Princeville Garden Club, volunteered at ICC gardens and was very proud of her master gardener certification in Peoria County. She retired from Lutheran Social Services Home Care, and she and Wayne enjoyed square dancing with the former Edelstein Do-Si-Do Club.
Her funeral will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. A visitation at the funeral home will be on Tuesday, December 10, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and also from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Father John Cyr will officiate. Burial will be in Stringtown Cemetery in rural Wyoming.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church or the Stringtown Cemetery Operational Fund. Condolences may be left for Helen's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
