|
|
Helen M. Frerichs
PEORIA - Helen M. Frerichs, 95, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020, at The Villas of Holly Brook in Morton, IL.
She was born on May 25, 1924, at her great-grandfather's farm in Peoria, IL, to George and Theresa Cramer. She grew up on the farm until the age of two, when they moved to the city of Peoria, IL.
Helen was a 1942 graduate of Manual High School in Peoria, IL. She would later be employed at Jewel Tea Company for 3 years and Graybar Elec. Co. for 14 years, where she retired.
Helen married Harold Frerichs on April 27, 1946, at St. John Lutheran Church in Bartonville, IL, where she was a lifelong member and taught Sunday School for 28 years. She was also a member of the Mary Martha Circle, Altar Guild, The Leisure Group, Sewing Group and sang in the Church Choir.
In her spare time, Helen enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, crossword puzzles and watching Chicago Cub games. She also enjoyed many family fishing trips to Laporte, Minnesota, and vacationing in Hawaii, as well as over 25 trips to Mesa, Arizona, to watch the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs spring training with her husband and friends. Helen was always compassionate, caring and loving to all. Her kind sense of humor, loving heart and cheerful smile will be dearly missed.
Helen is survived by two sons, Denny (Sherry) Frerichs of Bartonville, IL, and Darold (Carrie) Frerichs of Morton, IL; three grandchildren, Darin (Kim) Frerichs of Milwaukee, WI, Lucas (Sarah) Frerichs of St. Charles, MO, and Tracy Frerichs of Washington, IL; four great-grandchildren, Nora and Charlotte in Milwaukee and Olivia and David in Morton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Theresa Cramer; husband, Harold Frerichs; and grandson, Scott Frerichs.
Private funeral services and burial will be Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Bartonville, IL. The Rev. Michael Jones will officiate. The Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church Boiler or General Fund.
You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 13 to May 15, 2020