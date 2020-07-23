1/1
Helen M. Schmidgall
1914 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen M. Schmidgall
MORTON – Helen M. Schmidgall, 105, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
She was born on October 17, 1914, in Danvers, Ill., to Jeff and Margaret (Huffman) Springer. She married Clarence F. Schmidgall in Galesburg, Ill., on November 21, 1934. He preceded her in death on November 2, 2008. She was also preceded in death by one son, Jack Schmidgall; one daughter, Shirley Braker; one daughter-in-law, Elaine Schmidgall; five brothers; and one sister.
Surviving are one son, Kenneth (Sandra) Schmidgall of Peoria; one son-in-law, Joe Braker of Morton; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 22 great-great-grandchildren.
Helen will be remembered as a Godly woman, baptized in 1940, a loving and faithful wife, mother and grandmother. Her joy was being with her precious family, church, and friends. She was a blessing to all who knew her.
Helen was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, and also from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Monday, prior to the service. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are recommended. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
The funeral service will be live streamed, audio only, via the church website https://www.mortonacchurch.org/
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor or the Morton Apostolic Christian Church Building Fund.
Helen's family would like to thank her church family and her friends who have lifted her up in prayers and love, as well as the staff at Restmor for their compassion and tender care.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Morton Apostolic Christian Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Morton Apostolic Christian Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Morton Apostolic Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved