Helen Mullenix
GALESBURG - Helen L. Mullenix, 96, of Peoria passed away at 7:53 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
Born March 24, 1923, in Galesburg to Lawrence and Lena (Jarvis) Scott, she married Kenneth G. Mullenix on January 7, 1951, in Galesurg. He preceded her in death on April 14, 1992.
She also was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mary Scott.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary Jo (Larry) Madison of Peoria and Kim (Eric) Swartz of Henry; five grandchildren, Eric Madison, Dirk (Katie) Madison, Mary (Ian) Chamberlin, Robert (Ashley) Swartz and Kenneth Swartz; and five great-grandchildren.
Helen was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Galesburg, where she served as a deacon and also as a Sunday School teacher.
She was a member of the Alpha Iota Sorority. Over the years, she also served in various capacities in her children's schools, including the Parent Teacher Associations.
A homemaker, Helen enjoyed volunteering for the Galesburg Art Center and Galesburg Cottage Hospital.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lutheran Hillside Village for the loving care they showed their mother.
Her funeral will be at 11:15 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria. Pastor Mike Jones will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will be in East Linwood Cemetery in Galesburg.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Lutheran Hillside Village Foundation.
To express condolences online, visit www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020