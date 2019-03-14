|
Helen Pannell
PEORIA - Helen Pannell, 69, of Peoria, IL passed away at 9:06 p.m on Monday, March 11, 2019 at OSF Medical Center. She was born September 25, 1949 in Ashland, MS. to Jay Douglas and Jettie Jones (Ferrell) Carter, they precede her. She married Willie B. Pannell in the early sixties; he passed away in 1970. She than met the love of her life Arthur Sylvester Williams Jr. They conceived one child and Arthur became a father to all her sons, and lifted her spirits. He precedes her as well.
Helen enjoyed singing, dancing and gardening. She loved helping and feeding all, but most of all loved her grandchildren.
Helen leaves to cherish her precious memories four sons, Arthur (Sheree) Pannell, Jason Pannell, Willie Pannell Jr. and Marco Pannell, all of Peoria; six sisters, Cora Holley of Peoria, Johnnie Ruth Pierre of Chicago, Eloise (Fred) Traylor of New Albany MS., Robin Carter of Peoria, Ida Faye (Alfred) Scott of Peoria and Carolyn (Hubert) Earl of Peoria; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members & friends whom will miss her dearly.
Services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation commencing one-hour prior at Word of Faith Christian Church. Bishop Leroy Davis will officiate.
Helen will be laid to rest in Springdale Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019