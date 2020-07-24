1/1
Helen R. Knight
1926 - 2020
Helen R. Knight
PEORIA - Helen R. Knight, 94, of Peoria, formerly of Franklin Park and Opdyke, passed away at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Graham Hospital in Canton. She was born July 11, 1926 in Opdyke, a daughter of Burrell G. and Virginia E. (Mobley) Garrison. She married Eugene Victor Knight on December 24, 1966 in Opdyke. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2013 in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marian Schnarr; and brother, Wendell Garrison. Helen is survived by her daughter, Dr. Rebecca (Patrick J. Loebach) Knight of Peoria; two grandchildren, Rylie Loebach-Knight and Joseph Loebach; sister, Shirley Schloeman of Chandler, AZ; and brother, Howard (Nancy) Garrison of Heath, OH.
She last worked as a bookkeeper for Knight, Inc. in Elmhurst for many years, retiring in 1990. She previously had worked as a bookkeeper for Tri-County Electric Company in Mt. Vernon for 25 years.
Helen was a member of Woodland Baptist Church in Peoria, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She loved to sing and was a great housekeeper.
Helen's graveside service will be private at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. Pastor Joel Newton will officiate. There will be no visitation. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church.
Online condolences may be left for Helen's family at www.davison-fulton.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
