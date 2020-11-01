Helen R. Sheets
PRINCEVILLE -- Helen Roberta Sheets (Kiker), 91, of Princeville, Illinois, passed away peacefully at the Toulon Health Care and Rehabilitation Center at 10:00 am on October 31, 2020.
Helen was born on March 19, 1929 in Pensacola, Florida to Winston R. Kiker U.S.N. (ret.) and Marian Edith Kiker (Martin) U.S.N. (ret.). She was the youngest of three daughters. Mary Wolfe, the oldest, predeceased. Ruby Picl (Richard) of Peoria, Illinois (Frank, William, Mary and Margaret) survive. She loved her sisters, nieces and nephews very much.
Helen married Lucius "Casey" B. Sheets of Wyoming, Illinois. The couple had one son, John Thomas Sheets (Tammy) of Havana, Illinois. She is survived by four grandchildren: Katherine Gorham (Matt) of Edwards, Kelly Zimmerman (Will) of Avon, Patrick Sheets of Peoria, and Michael Sheets of Princeville.
Helen had six great grandchildren who survive: Easton, Brady, Sawyer, Maggie, Nellie, and Brecken.
As a child, Helen moved frequently. In addition to Pensacola, the family lived in San Diego, CA, Norfolk, VA, and Washington D.C.
In 1946, she moved to Peoria, Illinois to attend Bradley Polytechnical, now Bradley University. She graduated from Bradley in 1951 with a B.A. in Education, maintaining a 4.0 GPA and working part-time throughout her college career.
A teacher by profession, Helen taught 1st grade at the Wyoming Grade School of Wyoming, Illinois for 30 years retiring in 1989. She loved her beagle, Max, was a devout Republican and enjoyed reading and writing poetry. More than anything else, she loved her family and friends. She constantly touted the virtues of hard work and education – and when people fell short of her expectations, she did not hesitate to let them know about it! She will be missed.
Please know that in death, as in life, Helen continues to teach. Per her request, she made an anatomical gift of her body to science. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
The family wished to acknowledge and thank the Toulon health Care and Rehabilitation Center for all of their hard work and kindness. Condolences may be left for Helen's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com
