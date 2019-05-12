|
|
Helen Schwarzentraub
PRINCETON - Helen Mildred (Pearson) Schwarzentraub, 104 years old, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Aperion Care in Princeton, IL.
Helen was born in Tiskilwa, IL, on March 29, 1915, to the late Edward W. and Hannah Fredricka (Swanson) Pearson. She was a graduate of Tiskilwa High School, Class of 1933. On April 22, 1937, she married Howard Hinze Schwarzentraub in Granville, IL. Following their marriage, she and Howard farmed on their family Centennial Farm in Bureau County and raised their family.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Ardis Larson; one brother, Lloyd Pearson; and the love of her life, Howard, on March 15, 1986.
Helen was a member of First Lutheran Church in Princeton, IL. She was also a member of the Priscilla Circle, a Golden Member of In Home Health, and the Princeton Hospital Auxiliary. She was also involved as coordinator for the Princeton Meals on Wheels program for over 25 years.
Helen enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, traveling and church activities, as well as socializing with friends. She loved family events and was most proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always displayed an upbeat and positive attitude about everything. Helen was a woman of great faith and the oldest member of the First Lutheran Church in Princeton, IL. She enjoyed Bible studies and lived out her Christian faith daily as a kind, caring servant, with a very strong faith in Jesus.
Helen is survived by her two sons, Dr. Paul (Bonnie) Schwarzentraub of Lubbock, TX, and Dr. Dennis (Patricia) Schwarzentraub of Peoria, IL; six grandchildren, Dr. Sean Schwarzentraub of Lubbock, TX, Darci (Kevin) Glaspie of Stanton, TX, Dr. Jeff (Kimberly) Schwarzentraub of Castle Rock, CO, Jen (Scott) Gifford of Libertyville, IL, Julie (Brandon) Carter of Northglenn, CO, and Justin (Kira) Schwarzentraub of Highlands Ranch, CO; and thirteen great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind two nieces, Eunice (Larson) Waller of Nashua, IA, and Judy (Bob) Glazer of Walnut, IL; and one nephew, Jerry (Helen) Pearson of Rockford, IL.
Visitation is planned for Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. in Princeton, IL, beginning at 9:30 a.m. A celebration of life, officiated by Dr. Jeff Schwarzentraub, will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by graveside services at Oakland Cemetery in Princeton, IL. Lunch and a celebration of life will follow at First Lutheran Church, 116 N. Pleasant Street, Princeton, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church in Princeton, IL; or Meals on Wheels, Bureau County Senior Citizens, Princeton, IL.
The family of Helen Schwarzentraub offers special appreciation to Aperion Care in Princeton, IL, for their amazing staff and care givers who lovingly cared for Helen and provided much joy and a excellent quality of life for her during the past four years; to Home Instead in Princeton, which provided home care for several years, enabling Helen to remain in her own home until her 100th birthday in 2015; and finally, to Judy Dunlap, one of many wonderful caregivers with Home Instead, who continued to visit Helen faithfully and often during her last four years at Aperion.
