Helene Flanigon
PEORIA — Helene Cicciarelli Flanigon, 80, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Unity Point-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on Sept. 12, 1940, in Toluca, IL to Maurice and Helen Ippolito Cicciarelli.
She was preceded in death by both parents and her siblings: Eleanor Cicciarelli, Maurice Cicciarelli and Rosemary Cicciarelli Hills.
Surviving children: James (Michelene), Thomas, Timothy and Casey and five grandchildren, Sean, Paige, Chloe, Sienna and Erin.
Helene attended St. Mary's College and received her B.A. from Bradley University in Peoria, IL. She worked for nearly 35 years at Jim Maloof Realty where she forged many fond friendships over the years. She began her career teaching English and continued to substitute teach in her later years.
Helene had a sweet, angelic voice and began singing early at the age of four. She studied voice in college, sang at countless weddings and funerals and appeared in several local operas as well as Corn Stock Theater & Peoria Players productions over the years. Additionally, she sang the National Anthem at a Chicago Cubs game, which she was so proud to do. She was a loving, caring mother and adored her grandchildren.
She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25th, from 3:00 - 6:00PM at Wright & Salmon Mortuary at 2416 N. North Street, Peoria, IL 61604. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, Oct. 26th, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Thomas Church, 904 E. Lake Ave., in Peoria Heights, IL. Burial of ashes will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Monsignor Watson Scholarship Fund at St. Thomas Church, which funds tuition for underprivileged children.
Helene's memorial website is available at www.wrightandsalmon.com
, where condolences may also be sent to the family.