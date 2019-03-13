Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
Edwards, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Altorfer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry D. "Hank" Altorfer


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry D. "Hank" Altorfer Obituary
Henry D. "Hank" Altorfer
PEORIA - Henry D. "Hank" Altorfer, 95, of Peoria, died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Bethany Baptist Church in Edwards, IL. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at The Wilton Mortuary in Peoria, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday, April 6.
Additional service information can be found www.thewiltonmortuary.com, where online condolences may also be left for the family.
A full obituary will run in the newspaper one week prior to the services.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now