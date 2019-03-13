|
|
Henry D. "Hank" Altorfer
PEORIA - Henry D. "Hank" Altorfer, 95, of Peoria, died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Bethany Baptist Church in Edwards, IL. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at The Wilton Mortuary in Peoria, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday, April 6.
Additional service information can be found www.thewiltonmortuary.com, where online condolences may also be left for the family.
A full obituary will run in the newspaper one week prior to the services.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019