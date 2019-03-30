|
|
Henry D. "Hank" Altorfer
PEORIA — Henry D. (Hank) Altorfer, 95, of Peoria died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Skylines Home, Peoria, IL.
He was born at home on Douglas Court in Peoria on May 25,1923, to Alpheus and Martha Zimmerman Altorfer. In 1943, while in school at the University of Illinois, he joined the Army Air Corps. He served in World War II as a navigator on a B-29 in the Pacific Theater.
He married Mary Erkert on December 23,1944, in Monroe, LA. Together they started Young Life in Peoria, and Hank was the YL leader for 10 years. They welcomed 100 students or more into their home every week. With his gregarious smile, humor and many stories, he inspired a generation of teenagers to follow Jesus.
Hank and his brother Bill worked at the Altorfer Brothers Company, making washing machines until 1950, when the business was sold to Kelvinator. They then founded United Facilities, where he served as President until his death. He always said it was the Lord's hand that drove the success of the company.
Additionally, he served on many civic organizations and boards, most notably at Commerce Bank, Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, UnityPoint Health-Methodist, Kellar School and Forest Park Foundation.
Hank and his brother Bill swam at the YMCA during their lunch hour for 30 years. At his death, he was the longest serving member of the Y. After swimming, they always ate at the same restaurant and chatted with the servers. Hank loved people and was kind to all regardless of their station in life.
Hank was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his son, Stephen; his brother, AW Jr (Bill); his son-in-law, Donald Verseput; and several loving in-laws.
He is survived by his children: Daniel (Katherine) of Silverthorne, CO; Robert (Charlene) of Brimfield, IL; and Laura (Steven) Verseput Landby of Houlton, WI. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Andrew (Nichole), Kate (Aaron) den Bleyker, Jeremiah (Alyssa), Joseph (Kari), Jacob (Katie), Elisabeth (Kevin) Jones and Timothy (Ashley) Verseput; and 11 great-grandchildren.Two sisters-in-law survive him: Ellen Altorfer of Peoria and Ellen Erkert of Rockford. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10 am Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Bethany Baptist Church. Rev. Marvin Kelso will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Friday, April 5, at The Wilton Mortuary. Burial will be at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Young Life of Central Illinois, 15 E. Adams St., Morton, IL 61550; Bethany Baptist Church, 7422 N. Heinz Lane, Edwards, IL 61528; or AC Skylines Home, 7023 NE Skyline Drive, Peoria, IL 61614.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019