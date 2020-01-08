|
Henry D. Noetzel
PEORIA - Henry D. Noetzel, age 97, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at 11:05 a.m. at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
He was born on Jan. 9, 1922, in Chicago to Henry and Antoinette (Kouba) Noetzel. He married Jeanne Anderson on Jan. 20, 1945, in Chicago. She passed away on March 14, 2016, in Peoria.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, one granddaughter, one sister and two brothers.
Survivors include four children, Lauren Ulrich of Homewood, IL, Rick (Rita) Noetzel of Peoria, Jon (Debbie) Noetzel of Colorado Springs, CO, and Tim Noetzel of Wheaton, IL; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Antoinette Liebelt of Fifield, WI.
Henry was a pilot in the Marines, serving in World War II. He was an attorney with Henry Noetzel and Associates in Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of Henry's life will be at the Peoria United Presbyterian Church at a later date.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020