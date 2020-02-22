|
|
Henry D. Noetzel
PEORIA - Henry D Noetzel, long-time Peoria attorney, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor.
He was born in Chicago on January 9, 1922. He had two older brothers and both an older and younger sister. Three other brothers died in infancy. Henry graduated from Morgan Park High School and served with the U.S. Marine Corps as a dive-bomber pilot in World War II. He married Jeanne Anderson in 1945, then moved to the southern Chicago suburb of Riverdale, where their four children were born.
Henry moved the family to Peoria in 1968 and practiced Workman's Compensation law here well into the 1990s. He was an active member the United Presbyterian Church and was active in Peoria Players and Cornstock Theater.
Henry is survived by his sister, Antoinette "Ann" Marie Liebelt of Fifield, Wisconsin; children, Lauren Ulrich, Richard and Rita (Roach), Jonathan and Debora (Glatz) and Timothy; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne; three infant brothers, Alfred Paul, Edward Frank and Leonard Henry; one sister, Florence Edith (Freitas); two brothers, Harry Charles and Charles James; a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Susan (Olson); and a great-granddaughter, Naomi Ruth Smith.
A memorial service will be held at United Presbyterian Church, 2400 W. Northmoor Road in Peoria at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020. Visitation will precede the service, beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to United Presbyterian Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020