Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Henry Dean Chilton


1949 - 2019
Henry Dean Chilton Obituary
Henry Dean Chilton
DUNLAP - Henry Dean Chilton, age 70, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at 12:05 a.m. at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born June 1, 1949 in Decatur, IL to Myrle and Betty (Yates) Chilton. He married Cheryl Schafer on July 14, 1973 in Peoria Heights. She survives along with two children: Courtney McEvoy of Dunlap, Chris (Sarah) Chilton of Dunlap, and three grandchildren: Alex, Caetlin, and Abbi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and one sister.
Henry was a United States Navy veteran serving in the Vietnam War from 1967 till 1970. He was a teacher at ICC for several years. He was a co-founder and past president of the Vietnam Veterans of Illinois.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Military rites will take place at the end of the memorial visitation at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the .
You may view Henry's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
