Henry Gerald Guay
PEORIA - Henry Gerald Guay age 91, a resident of The Pearl at Jamestown, in Baton Rouge, LA, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Henry was born on August 12, 1928, in New Bedford, MA. He graduated from University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, with a BS in textile chemistry, and received his master's degree from the University of Akron. Henry started his work career at the Acushnet company. He moved the family to Akron, Ohio, where he worked for the Goodyear. With a stop in Baltimore, Maryland, Henry eventually moved to Peoria, IL, where he worked for Caterpillar for 17 years. He was heavily involved in Square Dancing and participated in several clubs in the area.
Henry married Constance Elaine Pool in 1949. Together, they had five children, Gerald (Cathy), Peter (Helen), Christopher (Terry), Dianna (Dale) and Philip (Susan). He has 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Connie; and his brothers, Norman and Roger.
A visitation service is being held Monday, September 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Resthaven Gardens Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Interment will be held in New Bedford, MA, next spring.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association in Henry's name.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019