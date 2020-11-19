1/1
Henry Kruse Jr.
1938 - 2020
Henry Kruse, Jr.
MORTON – Henry R. Kruse, Jr., 82, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
He was born on October 12, 1938, to Henry and Cordelia (Remmert) Kruse, Jr. He married Glenda Schock in Morton, Ill., on December 3, 1960.
Surviving are his wife, Glenda Kruse of Morton; son, Allen (Michele) Kruse of Tremont; grandson, Brett (Austin) Melvin Kamm of St. Petersburg, Fla.; brothers, Dale Kruse and Ronnie (Judy) Kruse, both of Groveland, and Robert Kruse of Tremont; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Melvin in 2014; and two sisters-in-law.
Henry was an operating engineer for Roecker Brothers and later for Otto Baum, retiring from Otto Baum in January 2003.
He attended Grace Church in Morton for 40 years.
A private family service will take place at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastors Tim Bertsche and Brad Habegger officiating. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Henry's funeral service will be live streamed and can be viewed via the Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home Facebook profile at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Runner's Association or Grace Church.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
