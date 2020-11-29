1/1
Henry William "Hank" Kellington
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry William "Hank" Kellington
MAPLETON - Henry William "Hank" Kellington, age 66, of Mapleton passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at 7:40 a.m. at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1953, in Peoria to William and Edith (Roskowetz) Kellington. He married Carol Byrne on May 1, 1975, in Peoria. She survives, along with three sons, Troy (Pamela) Kellington of Olalla, WA, Jeffrey (Lorena) Kellington of Austin, TX, and Andrew (Jennifer) Kellington of Marquette Heights; and eight grandchildren, Morgan, Ellie, Claire, Julian, Dominick, Charles, Eamonn and Niall. He is also survived by two brothers, Stephen (Aniko) Kellington of Washington, IL, and Donald (Sandy) Kellington of Peoria; and two sisters-in-law, Susan (Charles) Woolley of West Peoria, and Patti (Charles) Kluenie of Summerfield, FL. Hank was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, he will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Hank was a veteran of the Illinois Air National Guard and worked for the 182nd Air Support Operations Center for 33 years, retiring in 2004.
He was a member of the Smithfield and Elmwood Gun Clubs and was a regular at the Oak Ridge Sportsmen's Club. He was a member of the Bartonville American Legion Post 979 and a member of the ATA (Amateur Trapshooting Association).
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Hank's life will be at a later date. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Center on Route 91 or OSF Hospice.
You can view Hanks obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
3096885700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved