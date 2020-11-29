Henry William "Hank" Kellington
MAPLETON - Henry William "Hank" Kellington, age 66, of Mapleton passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at 7:40 a.m. at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1953, in Peoria to William and Edith (Roskowetz) Kellington. He married Carol Byrne on May 1, 1975, in Peoria. She survives, along with three sons, Troy (Pamela) Kellington of Olalla, WA, Jeffrey (Lorena) Kellington of Austin, TX, and Andrew (Jennifer) Kellington of Marquette Heights; and eight grandchildren, Morgan, Ellie, Claire, Julian, Dominick, Charles, Eamonn and Niall. He is also survived by two brothers, Stephen (Aniko) Kellington of Washington, IL, and Donald (Sandy) Kellington of Peoria; and two sisters-in-law, Susan (Charles) Woolley of West Peoria, and Patti (Charles) Kluenie of Summerfield, FL. Hank was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, he will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Hank was a veteran of the Illinois Air National Guard and worked for the 182nd Air Support Operations Center for 33 years, retiring in 2004.
He was a member of the Smithfield and Elmwood Gun Clubs and was a regular at the Oak Ridge Sportsmen's Club. He was a member of the Bartonville American Legion Post 979 and a member of the ATA (Amateur Trapshooting Association).
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Hank's life will be at a later date. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Center on Route 91 or OSF Hospice.
