Herbert "Herb" Charles Gress
PEORIA - Herbert "Herb" Charles Gress, 87, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on May 10, 1933, in Calhoun County, IL, to Edward and Ethel (Beckman) Gress. He married Ethel Hill on June 10, 1955, in Dunlap, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are four children, Chuck (Carol) Gress of Marietta, GA, Steve (Patti) Gress of Bellevue, IL, Jeff (Cindy) Gress of Pekin, IL, and Carrie (Kelly) Steele of Peoria, IL; eight grandchildren, Jason (Cheryl) Gress of El Paso, TX, Tony (Jane) Gress of Atlanta, GA, Kylie (Nathan) Bosch of Springfield, GA, Steven (Krista) Gress of Dunlap, IL, Joshua (Andrea) Gress of Marquette Heights, IL, Jonathan (Jayde) Gress of Hoopeston, IL, Cassidy Steele of Peoria, IL, and Kelsie Steele of Peoria, IL; and eight great-grandchildren, Jonah and Eden Gress, Ryleigh Gress, Koen, Gabriel and Jack Bosch and Atlas and Arya Gress.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Gress; and grandson, Jeremy Gress.
Herb graduated from Greer Automotive Technical Institute in Chicago, IL. He worked for 24 years at Keystone Steel and Wire and for 33 years was the owner of Herb's Auto Repair. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Korean War.
Private family services will be held at El Vista Baptist Church in Peoria. Pastor Joey Watt will officiate. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to the El Vista Baptist Church Bus Ministry.
.