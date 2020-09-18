1/1
Herbert Waldbeesser
1936 - 2020
Herbert Waldbeesser
PEORIA - Herbert D. Waldbeesser, 84, of Peoria passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on April 24, 1936, in Peoria the son of Fred L and Marguerite Heise Waldbeesser. He married Margaret M. Boles on September 25, 1955, in Peoria. She passed away on March 11, 2014. His parents, one brother Bo Waldbeessser and one sister Betty Green, two son in laws Randy Dotson and David Fowler preceded him in death.
Surviving are his children Mary (David) March, Mesa AZ; Elizabeth Dotson, Peoria; Diana (Richard) Luncsford Jr., Trivoli; Karen (Rick) Gwaltney, Mesa AZ; Michael (Michelle) Waldbeesser, West Peoria; Mark (Vikki) Waldbeesser, Hanna City; Trisha (David) Fowler, Edmond, OK; William "Happy" Boles, Mesa, AZ.
He was a grandfather to Briana, Tracy, Matthew, Joshua, Erick, Austin, JoAnn, Kristen, Andrew, Logan, David, and Tia. Great grandfather to Michaella, Serenity, Desarae, Kaden, Ellaina, Colton, Evalynn, Paisley, Ethan, Conner, Jaden, Samuel, Jaelynn, Keelan and great-great-grandfather to Osean, Rome, and Ryker.
Herb was a US Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Walker and Werner, Butternut Bakery, a medic for ACE Ambulance along with working for Green Chevrolet as a driver. He owned and operated Roadservice Towing in Peoria for many years and later worked for the Peoria County Sheriff's Office and served on the Posse. Herb donated his time to many charitable organizations and in his spare time, and dabbled in auto racing.
Cremation rites have been accorded. The family will receive friends to remember his life on Saturday, September 26, 2020, beginning at 2 pm at the American Legion Post 979, 4501 Airport Rd. Bartonville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Legion Post 979. Affordable Funeral & Cremation Services of Central Illinois is assisting with arrangements. Notes of condolences for the family may be sent using www.peoriafuneral.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
American Legion Post 979
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
