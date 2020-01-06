|
Herbert Weinstein
PEORIA - Dr. Herbert Weinstein, 80, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Paul House in Chicago.
He was born on October 9, 1939, in Peoria to Israel and Elizabeth Weinstein, who have preceded him in death.
Herb met his wife Carolyn at a Dude Ranch in Colorado. She survives. Also surviving are their five children, Lisa (Ronald) Hirschhorn of Chicago, Jill Weinstein of Coeur d'Alene, ID, Leslie Weinstein of San Diego, Stephen (Kelly) Kuhn of Chicago and Kerri (Merritt) McLean of San Francisco. He was grampy to their seven grandchildren, Deborah, Rebekah, Scarlett, Finn, SyRae, Oliver and Vivian. His eldest sister, Geri, of San Diego also survives.
Born and raised in Peoria, Herb graduated Peoria Central High School, received a Bachelor of Science in 1961, and a Doctor of Medicine in 1964 from University of Illinois. He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps as Captain and Commanding Officer of a MASH unit in Vietnam. After his residency in Otolaryngology at the University of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary and Hines V.A. in Chicago, he returned to Peoria.
Herb served as President of Peoria Ear Nose and Throat Group until he retired in 2006. He was active staff in the Department of Surgery at Unity Point Methodist, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and courtesy staff at Proctor and Pekin hospitals. He was one of the first clinical instructors of surgery at UICOM Peoria. For more than 30 years he was a medical consultant to Lincoln State School, George Zeller Zone Center, Easter Seals, United Cerebral Palsy, Central Illinois Cleft Lip and Palate Clinic and PARC.
He was a lifetime member of Congregations Anshai Emeth and Agudas Achim.
A hard-working, light-hearted man, he played music in the operating room, made house calls for his patients and ran into friends everywhere he went. He loved to sing, dance with Carolyn and tell jokes. Herb generously loved Peoria and those who knew him loved him.
As a lifelong Cubs fan, Herb rarely missed a game and enjoyed the walk to Wrigley Field. He loved traveling the world and fishing with Don, but his greatest pleasure was laughing with his family around the dining room table.
Herb was a dedicated Physician defined by Family, Friends and Faith.
We love you Herb! Thank you for being the foundation of our wonderful family.
Herb's funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Peoria Hebrew Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Congregation Anshai Emeth, 5614 N. University, Peoria, IL 61614; or the at .
Condolences may be left for Herb's family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020