Herman Glueck

TREMONT - Herman J. Glueck, 40, of Tremont, went to be with the Lord at 6:16 am Thursday, October 15, 2020.
He was born on January 30, 1980 in Pekin to Herman and Joan Fehr Glueck. He married Sara Baer on July 23, 2004 in Peoria and she survives.
Also surviving are his parents Herman and Joan Glueck; three daughters, Miriam, Nora and Brenna; two brothers, Eugene (Lisa) Glueck and George (Pauline) Glueck; seven sisters, Ruth Rusch, Julie (Richard) Hari, Kathy (Deron) Neukomm, Mary (Tony) Leone, Linda (Franklin) Kuenzi, Rebecca (Kent) Kaufman and Susan (Greg) Stadeli.
He was preceded in death by one brother in law, Dan Rusch.
Herman was a farmer and sold seed. He also worked part time at Wiegand Liners from 2001 to 2010.
He was a member of the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church where he taught Sunday School for four years.
His funeral will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the church will officiate. A visitation will be from 3-7 pm on Monday at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Dr. LeLindqwister and the staff at Illinois Cancer Care for their exceptional care of Herman over the past five years.
Memorials may be made to Herman J. Glueck Memorial Fund First Security Bank, 101 E. Fast Ave, Mackinaw, IL 61755; St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Illinois Cancer Care Foundation, 8940 N. Woodsage Road, Peoria, IL 61615-7822
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
