Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Herman Lloyd Joiner


1944 - 2019
Herman Lloyd Joiner Obituary
Herman Lloyd Joiner
WASHINGTON - Herman Lloyd Joiner, 75, of Washington passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport, Iowa.
Lloyd was born on September 22, 1944, in Cadiz, Ky., to Herman J. and Myra (Randolph) Joiner. He married Judith Kauffman on May 14, 1988.
Surviving are his wife, Judith of Washington; son, Kip (Ronica) Joiner of Morton; step-children, Chris Coopman, Shelly Bernauer and Brian (Connie) Coopman, all of Davenport, Iowa; one grandchild; eight step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother and five sisters.
Lloyd was a foreman at Caterpillar, Inc. for 40 years. He enjoyed being around his family and friends and had a zest for life. Lloyd was always the life of the party.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
To view Lloyd's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
