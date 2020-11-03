Hilda Ahten
PEKIN ~ Hilda Marie Ahten, 93, of Pekin, passed to her Heavenly home at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, 2020 at the home of her niece in Pekin.
Born July 24, 1927 in Spring Lake Township, Tazewell County to Levi and Lena Marie (Guengerich) Staker, she married William P. Ahten on Aug. 2, 1948 in Bloomington. He died Dec. 29, 1994 in Peoria. She also was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Ray Staker and two sisters, Vera Buchanan and Helen Buchanan.
Surviving are four sisters, Alice M. Heisel of Gaylord, Minn., Betty J. (Joe) Ernst of Washington, Lila J. (Rev. Ralph) Bauer of Morton and Mary E. (Stan) Schwartz of Placentia, Calif. and many nieces and nephews.
She worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 30 years, retiring in 1984 from employee relations in East Peoria.
Hilda loved people and never knew a stranger. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and formerly enjoyed fishing.
She attended First Baptist Church in Pekin.
Her private funeral service will be held at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Ralph Bauer, her brother-in-law, and Pastor Vernon Risner will officiate. No public visitation is planned. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Side Mission, 1127 South Laramie Avenue, Peoria, Ill. 61605 or First Baptist Church, 700 South Capitol Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
