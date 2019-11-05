|
Hildegard M. "Hilda" Harbers
METAMORA - Hildegard Mary "Hilda" Harbers, 90, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 8:12 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on May 4, 1929, in Metamora, IL, to Herman and Emma (Koenig) Rohman. She married Donald R. Harbers on September 3, 1949, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora.
Surviving are her husband, Don of Metamora; children, Douglas (Dean) Harbers of Roseburg, OR, Margaret (Charles) Kramer of Appleton, WI, Gregory (Diane) Harbers of DeLand, FL, David Harbers of East Peoria, Jane (George) Puhl of Germantown Hills, Amy (Dan) McClintock of Orland Park, IL, and Mark (Cathy Choi) Harbers of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Aaron, Erin, Jenny, Julie, Danielle, Shasta, Christine, Samantha, Ashley, Sean, Beau, Jakob, Nathaniel and Joshua; eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Rohman of Germantown Hills; and sisters, Patricia Quiram of Princeton, IL, and Dorothy Weisenberger of Morton, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Herman, Robert and Franklin; and sisters, Betty Nauman and Ruth Garber.
Hilda was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora and the St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society. She had been chairman of the Parent/Teacher Club at Spalding Institute in Peoria. She was an active volunteer within the church and schools. She loved traveling the world, cooking, baking and gardening. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy was her family.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora, with Father Vien Van Do officiating. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, with visitation to follow from 3 to 6 p.m. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary's School, 415 West Chatham Street, Metamora, IL 61548.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019